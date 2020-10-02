VOTE NOW

Never Have I Ever's Richa Moorjani Calls PCAs Nominations a "Win" For Diverse Representation

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 02, 2020 5:40 PM
NOV. 15, 2020
She can't contain her excitement!

Never Have I Ever star Richa Moorjani couldn't be happier about her Netflix show getting three E! People's Choice Awards nominations, including The Bingeworthy Show of 2020, The Comedy Show of 2020 and The Show of 2020.

"I am so honored and thrilled that Never Have I Ever has received three People's Choice Awards nominations," she shared in a message with fans. "Wow. For me personally I think its a testament to the fact that representation really matters."

For Richa, this nomination stands as an opportunity to open more doors for shows with diverse casts and ideas

She said, "I think that the world and the people really want more shows like this that are diverse and inclusive in the storytelling and in the perspectives and in the people behind and in front of the camera. So whether we win or not I'm just so grateful that we've been recognized and thank you guys so much for giving our show a chance."

2020 PCAs: Best Celebrity Reactions

The co-creator of the series Mindy Kaling also shared her reaction to the series being nominated.

Netflix/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

"We are so excited that Never Have I Ever got so many nominations for the People's Choice Awards," she shared. "This is especially cool because it is all decided on by the fans. So I'm going to tune in on Nov. 15 and see how we do."

If you want to vote for Never Have I Ever and some of your other favorite shows, go to the official voting site to cast your vote. Voting ends Oct. 23!

Also, check out more TV series nominees below!

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Pop TV
Schitt's Creek

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Netflix
Tiger King

The Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Vh1
RuPaul's Drag Race

The Competition Show of 2020

Netflix
Dead To Me

The Comedy Show of 2020

AMC
The Walking Dead

The Drama Show of 2020

HBO
Insecure

The Comedy Show of 2020

TLC
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The Reality Show of 2020

E!
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Reality Show of 2020

Bravo
Below Deck Mediterannean

The Reality Show of 2020

David Moir/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank
Top Chef

The Competition Show of 2020

Freeform
Grown-ish

The Comedy Show of 2020

NBC
Cheer

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

VH1
Love & Hip Hop: New York

The Reality Show of 2020

ABC
The Bachelor

The Competition Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Ryan Collerd/Netflix
Queer Eye

The Reality Show of 2020

The CW
The Flash

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Reality Show of 2020

Syfy
Wynonna Earp

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

ABC/Eric McCandless
American Idol

The Competition Show of 2020

The CW
Supergirl

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

Chris Reardon/Netflix
Locke & Key

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2020

YouTube/CBS
The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

Hulu
Normal People

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

NBC
This Is Us

The Drama Show of 2020

The Show of 2020

Netflix
Never Have I Ever

The Show of 2020

The Comedy Show of 2020

The Bingeworthy Show of 2020

The CW
Riverdale

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC
Modern Family

The Comedy Show of 2020

ABC
Grey's Anatomy

The Show of 2020

The Drama Show of 2020

ABC/Randy Holmes
Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2020

