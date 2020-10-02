RHOP Midseason Trailer: Another Shocking Fight Is Still to Come

As Gizelle Bryant put it, The Real Housewives of Potomac "don't stop, can't stop, won't stop!"
Season five of the Bravo series is far from over, and by the looks of this exclusive midseason trailer, the same could be said for the drama stemming from Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels' physical altercation that took place on Sunday, Sept. 27's RHOP.
The teaser begins with Wendy Osefo describing the fight as an "atomic bomb" that "lit fires in pockets of friendships" and forced the Housewives to pledge their allegiance to either Candiace and Monique. However, right off the bat, Karen Huger declares, "You want me to choose a side and I'm not gonna do that."
At the same time, Ashley Darby can be seen telling Monique, "Karen said, 'I would press charges.'"
Later, Ashley makes it abundantly clear where she stands, revealing to Candiace and Robyn Dixon, "Monique did ask me to write a statement."
"You wrote a statement as revenge towards Candiace," Robyn responds before Candiace adds, "F--k you, Ashley."
The tension in the group is certainly at an all-time high, but RHOP fans will be shocked to learn what comes next: another fight.
It's not clear who or what starts the altercation, but toward the end of the trailer, the ladies are at a party when Ashley yells, "Monique has no self control, but what do you have?" at Candiace.
"Who are you talking to?" Candiace fires back.
However, it's not Ashley and Candiace who find themselves being physically separated from one another—it's their husbands, Michael Darby and Chris Bassett.
"Michael, you should get the f--k out of my face," Chris says to Michael, who's lingering behind him.
Michael responds by telling him to "Shut the f--k up" and "listen."
Things escalate from there, and at one point, Michael breaks free from the person holding him back, but it's unclear what happens next.
The rest of the trailer indicates that there's plenty of additional drama to come, including relationship troubles for Karen and Ray, Robyn and Juan, Gizelle and Jamal and Ashley and Michael.
On a lighter note, the RHOP ladies will also take a trip to Portugal!
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo, and you can binge past seasons on Peacock!
