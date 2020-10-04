VOTE NOW

Check Out the Most Surprising Celeb Transformations of the Week

Bebe Rexha, Lucy Hale and Jennifer Lopez all debuted bold new looks while two TikTok stars are taking the next step in the careers.

New season, new 'do, new you.

There's just something about the start of fall that makes you want to shake up your look and celebs seem to feel the same way. This week, several stars decided to change things up a bit—both on their own or with the help of a professional.

Bebe Rexha documented her at-home color experiment for her fans on social media, while Lucy Hale debuted a fiery hue she's never attempted before. And, of course, Jennifer Lopez gave us major hair envy with her latest look.

In addition to those new 'dos, Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa delighted their fanbases by swapping looks for the day. Yes, a lot of glitter was involved. And two of TikTok's top stars are looking to grow their careers outside of the app, announcing their latest project that involves no dancing and will definitely be longer than 60 seconds.

Check out the most surprising transformations of the week...

LRR / BACKGRID
Lucy Hale

"did a thing," the Pretty Little Liars star simply captioned a post on Instagram that debuted her fiery new 'do. The 31-year-old actress tagged her longtime hairstylist Kristin Ess, who also shared Hale's red hair on her Instagram.

"I mean!!! This gets an in-feed post," Ess wrote. "@lucyhale has had every hair color under the sun EXCEPT red. My lil colorist heart is full and now we officially know this chick looks good with any hair color.  thank you for trusting me to do this (and thank you for Covid testing w me beforehand)."

Hale clearly loves the look, commenting on the post, "I've always had the feistiness of a redhead so this is fitting."

Instagram/JoJo Siwa
Paris Hilton and JoJo Siwa

Loves it.

What happened when Hilton and Siwa—who each as their own signature style—swapped clothes for the day? They documented it on social media, obvi. 

The rainbow-and-candy-loving Siwa, who rose to fame on Dance Moms and now boasts nearly 12 million subscribers on YouTube, took to TikTok and Instagram to off her and Hilton's new looks.

"Sister life swap!" the 17-year-old wrote. "First day in heels.... feelin like a 'boss babe.'"

While trying to walk in the This Is Paris star's go-to sky-high heels in a TikTok video, Siwa asked, "Oh my gosh how do you do this?!" Hilton joked, "It's an art."

Instagram/Chris Appleton
Jennifer Lopez

Don't be fooled by the locks that she got...

The Hustlers star took to Instagram to show off her latest hair shakeup: luxurious long tresses. "back to basics," Lopez captioned the photo, while her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, also shared the pic. "New hair vibes today," he wrote.

Just last week, the duo teamed up to show off over eight different looks in the music video for "Pa' Ti - Lonely," her collab with Maluma.

Instagram
Bebe Rexha

"New me. watcha think?"

The "Say My Name" singer gave herself a new look from home and let her fans in on the process.

In an Instagram video featuring Doja Cat's "Like That," Rexha dyed her notoriously blonde hair in her bathroom sink and transformed her 'do into hot pink tresses.

As for what we think, we're going to borrow from the 31-year-old's original caption and go with the fire emoji. 

 

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Charli and Dixie D'Amelio

The D'Amelios are setting their sights on a new platform to take over.

The sisters and TikTok stars are launching their own weekly podcast called 2 Chix, which will launch Oct. 8 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more platforms. 

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, will open up on the podcast and allow fans "to really discover who Charli & Dixie D'Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars," according to a statement from production company Ramble.

Aside from sisterly banter, fans can expect special guests to join the social media mavens and discussions about "the trends that are lighting up their social channels" and they "talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds."

Pierre Suu for Getty Images, Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Julia Garner

From the Ozarks to the Big Apple, the glow-up is real. 

The Emmy winner was photographed in character for the first time as Anna Delvey (real name Anna Sorkin) on the set of the highly anticipated Netflix series about the infamous scammer who conned NYC's elite out of over $275,000. 

In the candid pics, Garner's signature curls were sleek and straight and she was rocking an outfit Blair Waldorf would've been jealous of. 

As part of her deal with Netflix, Shonda Rhimes is tackling the wild tale of Delvey after landing the rights to the New York Magazine article, "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler.

In August 2019, a judge sentenced Delvey to 4-to-12 years in prison after she was found guilty of fraud. Additionally, she was fined $24,000 and owes $198,956.19 in restitution.

