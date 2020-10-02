VOTE NOW

Jessica Alba Says She Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact With 90210 Cast

During a spicy episode of Hot Ones, Jessica Alba shared the one rule she had to follow on the set of 90210. Keep scrolling to watch the full interview!

Jessica Alba can handle the heat in and out of the kitchen. 

On the latest Hot Ones challenge from Complex's First We Feast, the Fantastic Four star chowed down on 10 spicy wings—increasing in Scoville Heat Units—as cool, calm, and collected host Sean Evans asked a wide range of questions. 

During the interview, which aired on Oct. 1, Jessica shared fun details about being behind-the-scenes at events, her favorite celeb moments (including maybe smoking weed with Snoop Dogg) and the vibe of specific television and movie sets. One show, in particular, had an interesting stipulation for the young actress during her two-episode run in 1998. 

"On the set of 90210, I couldn't even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you're, like, trying to do a scene with them," the star explained, as her mouth burned from the hot sauces. "It was like, ‘You're not allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you'll be thrown off the set.'"

The L.A.'s Finest actress also spoke about the harsh criticism of the film industry over the course of her career. 

"I feel like a lot of movie reviewers, excuse me if I'm speaking out of turn, especially then, they love a good headline. It's all about the headline and it's all about a salacious headline, and for some reason, scandal seems to prevail over you complimenting someone," she explained. "I, for whatever reason, have been on the other side of the burn every time. I don't think I've actually had a good review my entire career, but I'm cool with it. I'm here on Hot Ones."

