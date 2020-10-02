Anne Hathaway Is Here to Terrorize Kids In First Trailer For Roald Dahl's The Witches

Anne Hathaway has transformed into the Grand High Witch!

The Oscar winner is taking on the menacing character from Roald Dahl's 1983 fantasy novel The Witches in HBO Max's upcoming film, Roald Dahl's The Witches. The movie, which was originally set to be released in theaters, is now coming to the streaming service on Oct. 22, just in time for Halloween. On Friday, Oct. 2, Warner Bros. released the first trailer, featuring Hathaway, Octavia Spencer—and a lot of must-see moments. In one scene fans even see Hathaway take off her wig and debut a completely bald head.

As book lovers may know, the story centers on a young boy (Jahzir Bruno) who stumbles upon a secret coven of witches while staying at a hotel. After making the discovery, the boy—with the help of his loving grandmother (Spencer)—try to stop the witches from turning all the world's children into mice.

The film, directed by Robert Zemeckis, features Chris Rock as the narrator.