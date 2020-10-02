Grey's Anatomy Showrunner Says COVID-19 Protocols Have Changed the "Feeling of the Show"

The staff at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital better buckle up for a wild ride.

Months after Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed that season 17 of the beloved medical drama will tackle the coronavirus pandemic (just like other network hits such as This Is Us), new details are here to give viewers a taste of how, exactly, the show will look different.

In a new interview with Variety, Vernoff said production has implemented "massive" safety protocols for COVID-19. "It's social distancing, it's masks, it's visors—it's masks on the actors between takes and during rehearsals," Vernoff said. Additionally, stars like Ellen Pompeo and the crew are not allowed to speak in the hair and makeup trailer, where their faces are bare, and the actors carry their own tools for makeup touch-ups. Also, the stars and anyone who approaches them within six feet have to be tested three times a week.