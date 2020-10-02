So Awkward Star Archie Lyndhurst Dead at 19

Archie Lyndhurst, the star of the CBBC show So Awkward, has died at the age of 19.

The network confirmed the actor's death in a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 1. "We're so sorry to have to tell you that Archie Lyndhurst, who so brilliantly played Ollie in So Awkward on CBBC, has very sadly died after a short illness," the statement read. "Archie will be hugely missed by all who worked with him, and by all the fans who laughed along with Ollie in the show."

The children's television brand also tweeted a throwback photo and shared that "all of us are devastated to hear the news of Archie's passing." "He was such a talented young actor and meant so much to all of those involved in So Awkward, as well as to the CBBC fans," the message continued. "He will be greatly missed by us all and our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends at this time."

In addition, it provided the contact information for Childline, a counseling service for young people in the U.K. "Remember, it's OK to feel upset and shocked," the message added. "Your feelings are valid. Don't bottle up your worries, talk to someone about how you feel."