VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kylie Jenner's Halloween Home Decor Will Get You Excited for Fall

Kylie Jenner got into the spooky spirit this Halloween season.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 01, 2020 11:50 PMTags
KardashiansHalloweenKylie JennerCelebrities
Related: Kylie Jenner Trolls Kendall & Momager Kris

Halloween is still a month away, but Kylie Jenner knows that it's not just the day that matters: It's the whole spooky season!

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, the makeup mogul took to Instagram story to share how she's getting ready for "Halloween mode." That includes putting up creepy spiders on the walls, and stocking her kitchen with all kinds of candy corn. Stormi Webster, Kylie's daughter, is about the have a very happy Halloween! 

Last year, Kylie really went all out for the fall holiday. She wore a bright red wig, seashell bra, and green tail to portray The Little Mermaid's Ariel. She wasn't the only one playing dress up as a Disney princess: Her best friends Stassie Karanikolaou, Sofia Richie, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer spent Halloween dressed as  Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, and Belle, respectively. 

Stormi also had an excellent costume, that was directly inspired by her fashionable mom: The toddler wore the same outfit Kylie did to the 2019 Met Gala

photos
Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou's BFF Pics

Will Kylie attempt to pull off an epic costume this year? While big Halloween parties are a no-go due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean Kylie and Stormi can't dress up. 

Trending Stories

1

The 100 Series Finale: What That Ending Really Means

2
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

After all, Kylie's already going all in on Halloween decor...a clever costume is part of the package! Keep scrolling to see her haunted mansion!

Instagram
Creepy Crawlers

These fake spiders are spooky enough to give someone a fright.

Instagram
Munchies

It isn't Halloween if there isn't a wide array of treats available at all times.

Instagram
Trick or Treat

Stormi Webster was clearly very excited to see their home decorated with ghouls, goblins and more. 

Instagram
Get Your Kicks

Fingers crossed the Kylie Cosmetics guru will go all out with her Halloween costumes this year.

Instagram
Monster Mash

While very realistic looking, these two mummies are not likely to ask for a password to enter.

Instagram
Fall Vibes

October isn't just about candy and trick or treating, it also marks the fall season, which doesn't really exist in Southern California. But we can pretend!

Instagram
Knick Knacks

It's the small things that make a big difference. For example, those adorable candle holders.

Instagram
Hocus Pocus

Don't let Stassie Baby know that these two are joining their tight-knit posse.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians THURSDAYS

Trending Stories

1

The 100 Series Finale: What That Ending Really Means

2
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

Latest News

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

Louis Tomlinson Teases New Music: “It’s Cooking”

Kylie Jenner's Halloween Home Decor Will Get You Excited for Fall

Dr. Suzanne Quardt Confronts "Biggest Mass" She's Ever Seen

Aly Raisman Opens Up About Her Struggles With OCD for the First Time

Charli & Dixie D’Amelio Launch a Podcast: Find Out What It’s About

Sadie Robertson Says She Developed an Eating Disorder Post DWTS