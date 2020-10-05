Meet 14 Teachers Bringing Positivity to the Classroom During an Unpredictable School Year

The influence of a good teacher can never be erased.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic caused schools to put a pause on in-person learning, instructors across the country have had to adjust lesson plans, master new technology services and adapt to an unpredictable work environment.

But through changing guidelines and new directions, teachers of all grade levels have stepped up to ensure their students receive the best education possible.

"The response from our teachers across the nation was determined, creative and student-focused," California's Ladera Ranch Middle School assistant principal Orla Murphy explained to E! News. "Our educators embraced collaboration nationwide, building forums through Facebook and Instagram groups and pages. Lessons were shared, technology was taught and learned and teams of teachers were working together harder and stronger than ever."

The middle school administrator—and former teacher—continued, "Putting our students and their education at the forefront, teachers rebuilt the face of education together. Our staff celebrated technology victories together, wept in frustration together, shared successful tools and failures, all with vulnerability and grace."

As schools across the country celebrate World Teacher's Day on Oct. 6, E! News wanted to do its part and honor just some of the many educators going above and beyond the call of duty.