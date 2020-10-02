VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos
Exclusive

Rihanna's Bidet, Kristen Stewart's Saliva & More Are Conjured Up on Magical Girl Friendship Squad

Watch Alex and Daisy conjure up celebrity junk in order to pay their bills in this exclusive Magical Girl Friendship Squad sneak peek!

By Alyssa Ray Oct 02, 2020 4:00 PMTags
TVRihannaExclusivesKristen StewartEntertainment
Related: Classic TV Reboots We're Totally Hyped About

What would you pay for Rihanna's bidet?

We are thinking this very question while watching this exclusive clip from Saturday, Oct. 3's all-new episode of SYFY's Magical Girl Friendship Squad. The new animated series, which airs Saturdays at midnight as a part of TZGZ (SYFY's late-night animation block), follows friends Alex and Daisy as they learn to use their newfound powers.

For example, in the exclusive clip below, Alex and Daisy use magic to collect "celebrity trash" to sell. Why? So, they can make rent in time.

"These sites are so sinister," Alex (voiced by Quinta Brunson) starts off. "Why do people want this s--t?"

Meanwhile, BFF Daisy (voiced by Anna Akana) is wishing they lived near "quality" celebrity junk.

"Like, where do all the celebrity baby teeth go?" she ponders aloud. "Where?"

After taking a hit from her "Tom Selleck bong," Daisy is able to conjure up some celebrity baby teeth.

photos
Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2020 Guide

Alex exclaims in glee, "Dude, we have magic!"

Thus, the ladies get to work conjuring up all sorts of celebrity items, including Kristen Stewart's saliva, Robert De Niro's retainer, Tessa Thompson's floss and so much more.

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

2

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

3
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

After manifesting all these items, Daisy notes to Alex, "Damn, Star Junk! That's rent, utilities and I can finally pay you back for the money you lent me last year, that I didn't tell you about till now."

However, it seems as though Alex has one regret regarding this business opportunity.

She concludes, "Man, I wish we could keep the Rihanna bidet."

photos
Fall 2020 TV Premiere Dates

Magical Girl Friendship Squad airs Saturdays at Midnight on SYFY.

(E! and SYFY are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

2

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

3
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

4

Jessica Alba Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact With 90210 Cast

5

Kate Beckinsale Shares She Lost a Baby at 20 Weeks Several Years Ago

Latest News

Embrace The Force In Style With the Star Wars x Pandora Collection

Every Time Kelly Ripa's Family Made Us Fall Deeper in Love

Exclusive

Lily Collins on How Emily in Paris Differs From SATC

Exclusive

Rihanna's Bidet Is Conjured Up on Magical Girl Friendship Squad

Jessica Alba Wasn't Allowed to Make Eye Contact With 90210 Cast

2020 PCAs: See Chris Hemsworth, Kim K & More Nominee Reactions

The Witches Is Coming Sooner Than You Thought: See the Trailer