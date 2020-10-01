Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching a Podcast: Find Out What It's All About

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are spreading their star power.
The teenage TikTok celebs have decided to launch their own podcast, Variety reported on Thursday, Oct. 1.
The sisters will debut their weekly podcast Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix on Oct. 8 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more platforms.
Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, will open up on the podcast and allow fans "to really discover who Charli & Dixie D'Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars," according to a statement from production company Ramble.
The creatives added they are "excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with — and of course, it's all filled with nonstop sister banter."
They'll welcome special guests to their episodes and further talk about "the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds."
Listeners are guaranteed with these two. The D'Amelios have a combined 200 million followers and are the second and third highest earning stars on TikTok, after Addison Rae Easterling who brought in $5 million last year, according to Forbes. Charli earned an estimated $4 million and Dixie took in $2.9 million thanks in part to their deal with Morphe cosmetics.
Charli and Dixie certainly have plenty to dish on after they officially separated from the popular Hype House group this spring. The house, located in the San Fernando Valley, has been home to several of the dance platform's top talent, including Charli's ex Chase Hudson (aka Lil Huddy). A rep for the D'Amelios told The Hollywood Reporter that the girls stepped away from the house when it became more of a business, but "their friendships with the members continue."
Drama brewed in July after Charli split from 18-year-old Chase and rumors spread that he cheated on her with TikTok star Nessa Barrett. Chase denied he was cheating, saying, "All of this drama going on is because I kissed Nessa when we were both single." Charli replied, "Then you shouldn't have come to my house after without telling me."
Chase initially had nothing but well wishes for his ex, saying, "Charli is such an amazing person and I am so beyond grateful and blessed to have spent the time I spent with her. We will always be friends and she will always hold a special place in my heart for the rest of my life."
And last month, Charli got candid about her struggles with an eating disorder.
"I've always tried to use my voice when it comes to issues surrounding body image, but I've never talked about my own struggles with eating disorders," she said on her Instagram story. "It's so uncomfortable to admit to even your closest friends and family, let alone the world."
Charli added, "I need you to know you are not alone. Remember it's ok to reach out and get help."
The trained dancer has additionally been outspoken on social justice issues, condemning George Floyd's death and telling fans, "I have a job to inform people on the racial inequalities in the world right now." Her Instagram profile pic declares, "Black Lives Matter."
TikTok stars of a different collective, the Sway House, have found themselves in hot water in recent months. First creators Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler were arrested over drug-related offenses during a road trip. Then the two friends had their power shut off after throwing parties in the Hollywood Hills during the coronavirus pandemic. Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti said at the time that the parties "endanger our community."