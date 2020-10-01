Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Are Launching a Podcast: Find Out What It's All About

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio are spreading their star power.

The teenage TikTok celebs have decided to launch their own podcast, Variety reported on Thursday, Oct. 1.

The sisters will debut their weekly podcast Charli and Dixie: 2 Chix on Oct. 8 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more platforms.

Charli, 16, and Dixie, 19, will open up on the podcast and allow fans "to really discover who Charli & Dixie D'Amelio are as individuals, daughters, sisters, friends and stars," according to a statement from production company Ramble.

The creatives added they are "excited for everyone to listen in while we cover interesting topics, share stories, tackle difficult conversations, engage with guests that we either love or completely disagree with — and of course, it's all filled with nonstop sister banter."

They'll welcome special guests to their episodes and further talk about "the trends that are lighting up their social channels, talk about what excites them, what inspires them and whatever else is on their minds."