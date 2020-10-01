Sadie Robertson Says She Developed an Eating Disorder After Dancing With the Stars

Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson said the impact of body shaming following her stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2014 led to her struggling with an eating disorder.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sadie—who came in second place on season 19 alongside pro Mark Ballas—said it was challenging when people started noticing how her body changed after she was no longer working out as intensely as she was during the dance competition series.

"I had this body that I never thought I'd have," Sadie explained to the outlet. "I had a six-pack for two weeks, but then Thanksgiving hit and it went away. People started commenting."

Though Sadie claimed they were "innocent comments at first," certain people in her life were "negative influences."

"[They] would say things that were not uplifting about the way that I looked and how I needed to maintain the body that I had. It was so wrong," the reality star told ET. "I was insecure at the time, so I believed them and thought, 'Oh, I need to push it.'"