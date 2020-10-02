VOTE NOW

From Birds of Prey to Hamilton, See All the Movies Up for 2020 People's Choice Awards

By Vannessa Jackson Oct 02, 2020 1:00 PMTags
MoviesPeople's Choice AwardsShowsCelebrities2020 People's Choice Awards
Related: 2020 E! People's Choice Awards: Vote Now for Your Favorites!

Grab a bucket of popcorn! 

2020 was quite a year for movies! Hours spent at home amid the coronavirus pandemic meant tons of time to get sucked into some of the best films the industry had to offer. Whether you laughed your butt off watching Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae fall madly in love in The Lovebirds, or you got scared to death while seeing Russell Crowe in the thriller Unhinged, there was something for everyone.

This year's list of 2020 People's Choice Awards-nominated films definitely spans an impressive range. From action-packed flicks like Birds of Prey to Broadway hit musical-turned-movie Hamilton, there are so many fan favorites to vote for.

Scroll through the photo gallery below to see all of the movies nominated for 2020 E! People's Choice Awards and head to the voting site now to vote for your favorite! Voting is now open until Oct. 23 so make sure your voice is heard.

To see which films take home top honors, be sure to tune into the People's Choice Awards show on Sunday, Nov. 15. 

Trending Stories

1

Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

2

Scott Disick Gets Surprising Results During KUWTK Health Scare

3
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

Don't miss the 2020 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 15, only on E!
Netflix
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

Aimee Spinks/Netflix
The Old Guard

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

Mary Cybulski / Universal Pictures
The King of Staten Island

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Netflix
The Kissing Booth 2

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock
Tenet

The Action Movie of 2020

SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX
Project Power

The Action Movie of 2020

Columbia Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock
Bad Boys for Life

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Mulan

The Action Movie of 2020

Lionsgate
I Still Believe

The Drama Movie of 2020

Skip Bolen/NETFLIX
The Lovebirds

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Universal Pictures
The Invisible Man

The Movie of 2020

The Drama Movie of 2020

Orion Pictures
Bill & Ted Face the Music

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Paramount Pictures
Like A Boss

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Universal Pictures
Dolittle

The Family Movie of 2020

Netflix
Exraction

The Movie of 2020

The Action Movie of 2020

Universal Pictures
Trolls World Tour

The Family Movie of 2020

The Movie of 2020

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
Hamilton

The Movie of 2020

The Drama Movie of 2020

Michael Gibson/STX
My Spy

The Family Movie of 2020

Universal Pictures
The Photograph

The Drama Movie of 2020

Aidan Monaghan/NETFLIX
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The Comedy Movie of 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures
The Way Back

The Drama Movie of 2020

Sony Entertainment
Greyhound

The Drama Movie of 2020

Netflix
The Willoughbys

The Family Movie of 2020

Focus Features
The High Note

The Drama Movie of 2020

20th Century Studios
The Call of the Wild

The Family Movie of 2020

Warner Bros. Pictures
Scoob!

The Family Movie of 2020

Disney Pixar
Onward

The Family Movie of 2020

Netflix
Dangerous Lies

The Drama Movie of 2020

Columbia Pictures
Bloodshot

The Action Movie of 2020

