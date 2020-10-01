Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie Pose Together for Rare Selfie

The Richie family does wine and paint night right.
Sisters Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie joined the fam for an outdoor art party with dad Lionel Richie on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The sisters shared a rare selfie of the evening, alongside Nicole's 12-year-old daughter Harlow Madden, whose dad is Joel Madden.
The trio crouched and smiled for the pic in front of trees lit with elegant string lights. Sofia wore jeans and a white tee, Nicole was in a red strapless ensemble and Harlow looked comfy in white sweatpants, a blush tank top and a shell necklace. "My favorite trio," Sofia wrote.
Their party was set up with mini metal easels at the tables for each guest, along with a little bottle of Moët champagne and a pink box of goodies from The Beverly Hills Hotel.
Sofia shared pics of "the cool table" where she worked on an illustration of a bottle of Tabasco sauce on a yellow background. Andy Warhol would be proud.
The model tweaked the Tabasco label to say "SR" for her initials, while pal Tess Kemper's drawing read "Lord K." Dad Lionel's featured his name on the hot sauce label. The 71-year-old Grammy winner captioned the masterpiece on Instagram, "et voila," and boasted, "My painting is fire."
He and wife Brenda Harvey adopted Nicole when she was nine years old. He later welcomed 22-year-old Sofia with Diane Alexander.
Their art night came about a week after Nicole's 39th birthday. She even got a shoutout from Adele on the big day. The "Hello" singer wrote on Instagram, "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much."
As for Sofia, she celebrated her 22nd birthday in August and was seen loading onto a private jet with Kylie Jenner's BFFs Anastasia Karanikolaou (better known as Stassie Baby) and Victoria Villarroel.
At the time, she was coming off her breakup with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick. E! News learned they broke up "for good" and are "no longer speaking."
"Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue," a source told E! News over the summer. "He's in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses."
Sofia was later spotted in September having a "flirty" beach day in Malibu, Calif. with Will Smith's son Jaden Smith.
Jaden would set the record straight, telling Ryan Seacrest, "Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years. We've been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too." The Coachella performer added, "Yeah, we're just homies and we love each other and it was fun."