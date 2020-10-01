VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Fascination Over His “Tight” Bond With Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz doesn't think it's weird that he's so close with his ex Lisa Bonet's husband Jason Momoa.

By Kaitlin Reilly Oct 01, 2020 6:59 PMTags
Lenny KravitzCelebritiesJason Momoa
Related: Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet - 2020 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

If breaking up is hard to do, so is befriending your ex's new partner. Not so for Lenny Kravitz: He's super close with not only his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, but her Aquaman star husband Jason Momoa

As the story of this modern family goes, Lenny and Lisa married in 1987 before splitting up in 1993. They are parents to Big Little Lies star (and Lisa's spitting image) Zoë Kravitz. After dating for more than 10 years, Lisa and Jason officially got hitched in 2017. They share two children together: Lola Iolani, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

The fact that Lenny is good friends with Lisa and Jason surprises some fans, but the Hunger Games actor thinks it just makes sense.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Lenny told Men's Health. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera."

photos
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's Cutest Instagram Moments

It took almost no work for Lenny to befriend the Game of Thrones star, though. Of Jason, Lenny told Men's Health, "Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.' "

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

2

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

3

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

Alexandra Wyman/WireImage

The feeling is mutual. In 2018, Jason took to Instagram to share that he got Lenny a present for coming to support him during his time hosting Saturday Night Live

 

Unfortunately, Lenny and Jason won't be able to have bro time for a while: Lenny is currently quarantined in the Bahamas, where he has been since March. Hopefully, this very modern family reunites soon. 

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Love Island Fans Will Love Justine & Cely's Friendship Update

2

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

3

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

Jeffree Star's Ex-Boyfriend Denies Robbing Him of Designer Goods

Latest News

Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Fascination Over His Bond With Jason Momoa

See CNCO's Message to Fans After Their PCAs Nomination

Demi Lovato to Give World Premiere Performance at BBMAs

First-Time PCAs Nominee JoJo Siwa Can't Contain Her Excitement!

Exclusive

Why The Boys in the Band Has Matt Bomer Feeling Optimistic

See Every Star at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2

Today's Best Sales: DSW, Fenty Beauty, Revive & More