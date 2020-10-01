Lenny Kravitz Reacts to Fascination Over His “Tight” Bond With Jason Momoa

If breaking up is hard to do, so is befriending your ex's new partner. Not so for Lenny Kravitz: He's super close with not only his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, but her Aquaman star husband Jason Momoa.

As the story of this modern family goes, Lenny and Lisa married in 1987 before splitting up in 1993. They are parents to Big Little Lies star (and Lisa's spitting image) Zoë Kravitz. After dating for more than 10 years, Lisa and Jason officially got hitched in 2017. They share two children together: Lola Iolani, 12, and Nakoa-Wolf, 10.

The fact that Lenny is good friends with Lisa and Jason surprises some fans, but the Hunger Games actor thinks it just makes sense.

"People can't believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë's mom, how we all relate," Lenny told Men's Health. "We just do it because that's what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it's work—it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera."