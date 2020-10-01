See CNCO's Message to Fans After Their 2020 People's Choice Awards Nomination

Music to their ears!

Celebrities all across the country woke up to the news this morning that they are officially 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees. Many of them have responded in excitment to the huge honor, and luckily, CNCO who is nominated for The Group of 2020 was together to celebrate their achievement.

They shared in a fun group video that they were pumped for the honor, saying, "We want to thank People's Choice for the nomination for the group of 2020." They ended by telling their fans to "go vote" and thanking them for the incredible nomination.

The group is nominated alongside other hit music groups this year, including 5 Seconds of Summer, Chloe x Halle, BLACKPINK, BTS, Dan + Shay, Twenty One Pilots and the Jonas Brothers who are all up for the incredible award. It's been a great year for music, and the only thing better than being nominated, is getting to celebrate alongside your band-mates!