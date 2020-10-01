Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2: See Every Star All Dressed Up

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Rihanna has fashion on the brain!

The countdown is officially on for the music superstar's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2, presented by Amazon Prime Video, to be released online on Oct. 2. This year's highly anticipated collection is expected to be broken down into four major parts, including the Dear Diary and Savage Not Sorry collections.

Although fans have to wait just a little longer to see all the looks including the introduction of menswear, E! News is here to help raise the excitement.

Rihanna's latest show held safely at the Los Angeles Convention Center turned out to be a star-studded affair with Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Normani and more familiar faces returning to model.

"We're going to have an amazing show," Rihanna exclusively teased to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi. "We're going to have completely extreme levels of inclusivity and we're going to have people feeling excited about just seeing something fun in the midst of a really dark and wild time."

The fashion designer continued, "I'm so focused on that and making women, not just anyone but everyone feeling invited, welcomed. Savage is a home, it's a hub and it's a safe space for everyone."