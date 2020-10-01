VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Buy her first ever bag for Coach!

By Carolin Lehmann Oct 01, 2020 5:26 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Designer CollaborationsShop Fashion
E-Comm: Jennifer Lopez x CoachHao Zeng/Coach

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jennifer Lopez' first bag for Coach is the perfect new fall purse to add to your wardrobe. The Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag embraces the colorblock trend with peony and oxblood hues. It has special a hangtag and storypatch with her signature on it, and its campaign images show Lopez as the multi-hyphenate she is—a producer, dancer, recording artist and more.

"The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style," Lopez says. "It's a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can't wait to share it with everyone."

Below, shop Lopez' first bag for Coach!

read
Rihanna Says Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 Has "Completely Extreme Levels of Inclusivity"

Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton Shoulder Bag

This gorgeous bag has a turn-lock closure, a genuine snakeskin trim and a chain strap that can be worn short or long. It's color scheme is perfect for fall.

$495
Coach

Up next, don't miss the new Adidas x Zoe Saldana collab at Kohl's. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

4

2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

5

The 100 Series Finale: What That Ending Really Means

Latest News

Exclusive

See BLACKPINK Freak Out Over 2020 People's Choice Awards Nominations

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Recalls "Nightmare" Las Vegas Shooting

The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Has Sweetest Reaction to "Especially Cool" PCAs Noms

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

See Sacha Baron Cohen Return as Borat in Subsequent Moviefilm