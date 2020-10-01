VOTE NOW

People's Choice Awards Voting is Live
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

See Sacha Baron Cohen Return as Borat in First Subsequent Moviefilm Trailer

Sacha Baron Cohen brought Borat to 2020 in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm trailer. Keep scrolling to see what he has is store.

By Mona Thomas Oct 01, 2020 5:02 PMTags
MoviesSacha Baron CohenDonald TrumpCelebrities
Related: Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Donald Trump Getting AIDS?!

Borat is coming to America! What could possibly go wrong?

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen is reprising his role as the hilarious Kazakhstan native Borat Sagdiyev in the new film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm—full movie title, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

In the three-minute trailer released on Oct. 1, Borat travels to the United States and faces a whirlwind of heavy topics including politics, healthcare and the coronavirus

In the trailer, we see Borat seeking shelter with strangers amid the pandemic. "I hope quarantine never ends," Borat says before doing a dance.

To celebrate the trailer's release, Sacha took to Instagram to write, "If you see only one moviefilm this year, please see the only one that got made - mine."

"Great success!" the Golden Globe winner added. "Please, you look. Chenquieh."

This will be the sequel to the Larry Charles-directed 2006 film Borat that also commented on society's biggest cultural movements at the time. And for 2020, there's a lot of material to work with. 

read
Sacha Baron Cohen Talks Donald Trump Contracting AIDS in His New Film The Brothers Grimsby

In addition to the trailer release, accompanying satirical accounts have been made on Instagram and Twitter for the fictional Republic of Kazakhstan.

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is will be released on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23.

Watch the trailer above to see the first trailer!

Trending Stories

1

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

2

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

3

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

4

The 100 Series Finale: What That Ending Really Means

5

Chrissy Teigen Suffers Pregnancy Loss Following Hospitalization

Latest News

Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Recalls "Nightmare" Las Vegas Shooting

The New Coach x Jennifer Lopez Bag Is Perfect for Fall

Breaking

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Kenneth Petty

Exclusive

Mindy Kaling Has Sweetest Reaction to "Especially Cool" PCAs Noms

Stars Send Love and Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

See Sacha Baron Cohen Return as Borat in Subsequent Moviefilm

Scott Disick Fears He Has Coronavirus—or Worse—on KUWTK