Chase Stokes Will Make You Swoon With His Reaction to Outer Banks' 5 PCAs Nominations

He's pretty stoked!
Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes has a lot to celebrate. The TV star just found out he was nominated for a slew of awards at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards. Stokes' hit series is up for The Show of 2020, the Drama Show of 2020 and the Bingeworthy Show of 2020 award.
Not to mention, Stokes himself is nominated for The Drama TV Star of 2020 and The Male TV Star of 2020. "Okay so Outer Banks was nominated, not once, not twice, but for three People's Choice Awards. Three! Three!" he shared in the above video. "And then you guys also nominated me twice for two separate awards. This is crazy. This is crazy."
To make things even crazier, Stokes revealed that this time last year his bank account had a negative balance. Adding to the surreal feeling of having finally made his dreams come true.
"Thank you guys for watching the show and spending your quarantine with us. Thank you for voting for all of us and our crazy, little TV show," the actor said. "I don't know, this is so bizarre to me. A year ago I had negative $36 in my bank account. So to think that now we're getting nominated for People's Choice Awards, it doesn't make a lot of sense"
While he was clearly in a state of shock, Stokes thanked his fans and couldn't finish his message without urging fans to get out and vote.
"So thank you guys. Thank you for supporting us. Thank you for supporting the show. Stay safe, wear your masks. Get out and vote dude. Let's go!" he concluded.
Check out Chase's adorable reaction above and don't forget to vote for the PCAs now! Voting is open until Oct. 23!
