Love Island Fans Are Guaranteed to Love This Friendship Update From Justine and Cely

Love Island may focus on romantic relationships, but just like The Bachelor, Love Is Blind and Summer House, fast friendships develop when eager contestants spend every waking moment together.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, season two of Love Island crowned its winners: Justine Nbida and Caleb Corprew, the first Black couple to ever win the series and take home the $100,000 cash prize. The runners-up included Cely Vazquez and Johnny Middlebrooks, Moira Tumas and Calvin Cobb and Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman.

And while viewers will continue to closely follow Justine and Caleb to see whether their relationship will last in the real world, there's one bond that already proves unbreakable: the one between Justine and Cely. Throughout the season, the girlfriends relied on each other for advice and plain ol' shooting-a-reality-show-together fun. Justine also didn't fail to call a spade a spade after the truth of Johnny's Casa Amor shenanigans came to light.