Victoria Beckham Reveals How She Really Felt About Her Posh Spice Nickname

Victoria Beckham shared her real thoughts about being known as Posh Spice for a special launch in the works. Keep scrolling to read about her inspirations.

Posh is back! 

The former Spice Girl, otherwise known as Victoria Beckham, is releasing a new product that's inspired by her days as Posh Spice in the iconic ‘90s group, Spice Girls. In an Instagram Story uploaded on Sept. 30, Victoria gave her fans an intimate look into how she really felt about her stage persona.  

"I was given the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls," the caption read. "I can't say it would've been my first choice, but I ultimately grew into it on my own terms. I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice."

The singer-fashion designer continued, "After the Spice Girls, I distanced myself from the nickname because it had unwavering momentum of its own. I wanted to find my own direction."

Despite not initially being a fan of the name or what it represented, the former pop star has found a renewed appreciation for the persona.  

"Now, years later, I look back at that formative time with appreciation. Posh forever changed the course of my life, opening the door for me to go after my dreams," she wrote. "This week, I celebrate Posh with the launch of Posh Lipstick. It is deeply personal—lipstick has always given me confidence when I needed it and extra spice when I already had it. Each shade is inspired by a specific memory, and whilst the moments may have been my own, the energy and emotion is shared by us all."

She called her new venture "an ode to our lifelong journeys of self discovery as women" and will ultimately be 20-year-old Posh meeting 46-year-old Victoria

What a spicy concept.

