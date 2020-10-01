Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Deny Accusations of Sexual Misconduct Following Lawsuit

Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are denying the "absurd claims" made against them in a lawsuit filed by former security guard Marc McWilliams.
According to court documents obtained by E! News, McWilliams is suing the two reality stars, as well as the security company he was contracted through, for wrongful termination. He further accuses Jenner of sexual misconduct, retaliation and non-cooperation, alleging that she cut his work hours, denied him meal breaks and filed complaints with his employer, before ultimately terminating his employment.
Regarding the sexual misconduct claims, McWilliams alleges Jenner made numerous comments to him that were of a "sexual nature."
However, in a statement from Jenner and Kardashian's legal representative, Marty Singer, they deny all allegations. "Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the absurd claims as completely fabricated and false fiction without a scrap of truth to them," the statement reads. "Kris categorically denies ever behaving inappropriately toward Marc McWilliams. The security guard worked outside the house and he never even went into Kris's house."
The statement continues, "Furthermore, Kris had very little interaction with him. After the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car while on the job, the security company was asked not to assign him to work there in the future. Significantly, the guard never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim."
They also note that while Kourtney is named in the suit, "she is not accused of doing anything improper with the guard, nor did she do so."
Additionally, Singer states, "When Kris and Kourtney defeat this ridiculous, frivolous lawsuit they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution."
In response to Singer's statements, McWilliams' attorney Sean Novak tells E! News in part, "The allegations in the Complaint as filed are based on accurate facts and evidence. Our firm does not file 'frivolous' lawsuits. Our reputation speaks for itself, and any accusation from anyone that we would ever file a lawsuit without performing due diligence is outright false and defamatory." Novak continued, "We look forward to litigating this in Court."