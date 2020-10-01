2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

It's the moment you've been waiting for!

The full list of nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here!

From movie stars like Charlize Theron and Will Smith to TV favorites Dan Levy and Cole Sprouse and music superstars Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, so many iconic performers are nominated for an award!

There are even some new categories to choose from this year including The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 and The Soundtrack Song of 2020, bringing the total up to 44 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture. That's right, you'll even recognize some of your favorite social stars among the list of noms.

These are the best stars 2020 has to offer and the winner of each category will be decided by you since the PCAs is the only award show for the people, by the people. Voting starts today, Oct. 1 and ends Friday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET, so be sure to make your vote count.