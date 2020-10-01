2020 People's Choice Awards: Complete List of Nominees

It's the moment you've been waiting for!
The full list of nominees for the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards is finally here!
From movie stars like Charlize Theron and Will Smith to TV favorites Dan Levy and Cole Sprouse and music superstars Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga, so many iconic performers are nominated for an award!
There are even some new categories to choose from this year including The New Artist of 2020, The Collaboration Song of 2020 and The Soundtrack Song of 2020, bringing the total up to 44 categories across movies, television, music and pop culture. That's right, you'll even recognize some of your favorite social stars among the list of noms.
These are the best stars 2020 has to offer and the winner of each category will be decided by you since the PCAs is the only award show for the people, by the people. Voting starts today, Oct. 1 and ends Friday, October 23 at 11:59pm ET, so be sure to make your vote count.
You can vote up to 25 times per category, per day, per method (voting site, Twitter or Xfinity). So what are you waiting for?! The fate of your favorite stars hangs in the balance.
Take a look at the full list of 2020 E! People's Choice Awards nominees below and vote now.
MOVIES
THE MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Extraction
Hamilton
Project Power
The Invisible Man
The Old Guard
Trolls World Tour
THE COMEDY MOVIE OF 2020
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
Like A Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The King of Staten Island
The Lovebirds
The Wrong Missy
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Bill & Ted Face the Music
THE ACTION MOVIE OF 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Bloodshot
Extraction
Mulan
Power Project
Tenet
The Old Guard
THE DRAMA MOVIE OF 2020
Hamilton
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
THE FAMILY MOVIE OF 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls World Tour
THE MALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Mark Wahlberg, Spenser Confidential
Robert Downey Jr., Dolittle
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
THE FEMALE MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Camila Mendes, Dangerous Lies
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Tiffany Haddish, Like A Boss
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
THE DRAMA MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Elisabeth Moss, The Invisible Man
Issa Rae, The Photograph
KJ Apa, I Still Believe
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Russell Crowe, Unhinged
Tom Hanks, Greyhound
Tracee Ellis Ross, The High Note
THE COMEDY MOVIE STAR OF 2020
David Spade, The Wrong Missy
Issa Rae, The Lovebirds
Joey King, The Kissing Booth 2
Keanu Reeves, Bill & Ted Face the Music
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You
Pete Davidson, The King of Staten Island
Salma Hayek, Like a Boss
Will Ferrell, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
THE ACTION MOVIE STAR OF 2020
Charlize Theron, The Old Guard
Chris Hemsworth, Extraction
Jamie Foxx, Project Power
John David Washington, Tenet
Margot Robbie, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens, Bad Boys for Life
Vin Diesel, Bloodshot
Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life
TV
THE SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Last Dance
The Masked Singer
This Is Us
Tiger King
THE DRAMA SHOW OF 2020
Grey's Anatomy
Law & Order: SVU
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
THE COMEDY SHOW OF 2020
Dead To Me
Grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
THE REALITY SHOW OF 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Below Deck Mediterranean
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Queer Eye
THE COMPETITION SHOW OF 2020
American Idol
America's Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul's Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
THE MALE TV STAR OF 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey's Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
THE FEMALE TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofía Vergara, Modern Family
THE DRAMA TV STAR OF 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
THE COMEDY TV STAR OF 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead To Me
Dan Levy, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofía Vergaga, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
THE DAYTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
THE NIGHTTIME TALK SHOW OF 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
THE COMPETITION CONTESTANT OF 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul's Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul's Drag Race
Just Sam, American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski , The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
THE REALITY STAR OF 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey and Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
THE BINGEWORTHY SHOW OF 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt's Creek
Tiger King
THE SCI-FI/FANTASY SHOW OF 2020
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy
MUSIC
THE MALE ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
DaBaby
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weeknd
THE FEMALE ARTIST OF 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
THE GROUP OF 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
BLACKPINK
BTS
Chloe X Halle
CNCO
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
twenty one pilots
THE SONG OF 2020
"Break My Heart," Dua Lipa
"Dynamite," BTS
"Intentions," Justin Bieber
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage," Megan Thee Stallion
"Stuck With U," Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE ALBUM OF 2020
After Hours, The Weeknd
High Off Life, Future
Changes, Justin Bieber
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Folklore, Taylor Swift
Map of the Soul: 7, BTS
YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
THE COUNTRY ARTIST OF 2020
Blake Shelton
Kane Brown
Keith Urban
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Thomas Rhett
THE LATIN ARTIST OF 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Karol G
Ozuna
THE NEW ARTIST OF 2020
Ava Max
BENEE
Conan Gray
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
THE MUSIC VIDEO OF 2020
"Blinding Lights," The Weeknd
"Dynamite," BTS
"Holy," Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK & Selena Gomez
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
"UN DIA," J. Balvin, Dua Lip, Bad Bunny
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
THE COLLABORATION OF 2020
"Be Kind," Marshmellow & Halsey
"Holy," Justin Bieber ft. Chance the Rapper
"Life Is Good," Future ft. Drake
"Rain On Me," Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
"Rockstar," DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
"Savage Remix (Feat. Beyonce)," Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
"WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
"Whats Poppin Remix," Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
THE SOUNDTRACK SONG OF 2020
"About Love," Marina, To All The Boys: P.S. I Love You
"Alexander Hamilton," Leslie Odom Jr., Hamilton
"Boss Bitch," Doja Cat, Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn
"Loyal Brave True," Christina Aguilera, Mulan
"On Me (feat. Ava Max)," Thomas Rhett, Scoob!
"Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana
"Rare," Selena Gomez, Normal People
"The Other Side," SZA x Justin Timberlake, Trolls World Tour
POP CULTURE
THE SOCIAL STAR OF 2020
Addison Rae
Charli D' Amelio
David Dobrik
Dixie D'Amelio
Emma Chamberlin
Loren Gray
Jojo Siwa
Liza Koshy
THE BEAUTY INFLUENCER OF 2020
Antonio Garza
Bretman Rock
Desi Perkins
Jackie Aina
James Charles
Nikita Dragun
NIKKIETUTORIALS
RCL Beauty
THE SOCIAL CELEBRITY OF 2020
Ariana Grande
Britney Spears
Justin Bieber
Kim Kardashian West
Kylie Jenner
Lady Gaga
LeBron James
Selena Gomez
THE ANIMAL STAR OF 2020
Doug The Pug
Esther the Wonder Pig
Hosico
Jiffpom
Juniper the Fox
Nala Cat
Shinjiro Ono
Suki Cat
THE COMEDY ACT OF 2020
8:46, Dave Chappelle
George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half, George Lopez
Douglas, Hannah Gadsby
23 Hours to Kill, Jerry Seinfeld
In His Elements, Jo Koy
Leslie Jones: Time Machine, Leslie Jones
P DAVIDSON: ALIVE FROM NY, Pete Davidson
The Pale Tourist, Jim Gaffigan
THE STYLE STAR OF 2020
Janelle Monáe
Kendall Jenner
Kim Kardashian West
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Rihanna
Timothee Chalamet
Zendaya
THE GAME CHANGER OF 2020
Bubba Wallace
Lebron James
Michael Jordan
Naomi Osaka
Russell Wilson
Sabrina Ionescu
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
THE POP PODCAST OF 2020
Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness
I Weigh with Jameela Jamil
Scrubbing Inwith Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Staying In with Emily & Kumail
The Viall Files
Find out who wins when the 2020 PCAs show airs live on E! Sunday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)