Influencer Chiara Ferragni Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

There's a baby on the way for Chiara Ferragni!
The Italian fashionista is pregnant with her second child, she revealed on Instagram and Twitter Thursday, Oct. 1. The social media savant has been married to Italian rapper Fedez since September 2018, six months after the couple welcomed their first child together, son Leo.
"Our family is getting bigger," the Blonde Salad blogger wrote online. "Leo is going to become a big brother." Along with the news, the longtime fashion influencer also posted a photo of her 2-year-old son holding a sonogram—and with more than 21 million Instagram followers, the announcement certainly did not go unnoticed.
Over on Fedez's Instagram page, the performer also shared the news with a picture of their toddler holding up the sonogram. "La famiglia si allarga," he captioned the post, which translates from Italian to "The family grows."
Fans have been there for all the milestones in this couple's life together, including when Fedez got down on one knee to propose to the fashion designer during his concert in May 2017. The following year, she naturally took to social media to confirm she had given birth to a baby boy.
While the star has not shared the sex of her second child on the way, it's a special time for the future parents to two as they recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Sept. 1.
"Buon anniversario a noi! E non potrebbe essere più bello di così," Fedez wrote, which translates to, "Happy anniversary to us! It couldn't be better than that."