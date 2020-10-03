How Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Are Thriving in Quarantine

Blake Shelton really couldn't be more all of us in 2020.

Teleconferencing into The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sept. 28 to discuss the upcoming 19th(!) season of The Voice and his thriving Smithworks Vodka brand, the 44-year-old country music superstar declared his new mantra for the waning months: "2020 sucks and I refuse to spend another minute of it sober."

He could trace the bad times back, really, to losing Best Country Solo Performance to Willie Nelson at January's Grammys, one of the last times he was able to celebrate with his contemporaries in person, with the second big blow coming not quite two months later. On March 12, he was in Omaha, Neb., overseeing the stage setup for the that night's performance, the 12th date of his Friends and Heroes 2020 tour, when he was forced to make the call.

Girlfriend Gwen Stefani was with him, the two set to take the stage together to belt out their single "Nobody But You," with her film producer brother Todd Stefani capturing footage for a live video.