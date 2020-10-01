Here's How Chrishell Stause Really Feels About Justin Hartley Dating Sofia Pernas

Chrishell Stause is ready to move on after her breakup from Justin Hartley, but that doesn't mean it's easy to see her ex in a new relationship.

As fans of the Selling Sunset star may recall, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce from his wife of two years in Nov. 2019. Chrishell, 39, later shared that Justin, 43, texted her about the filing. "Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers," Chrishell said during season three of her Netflix series. "And I f--king want answers."

In May 2020, six months after his filing for divorce, Justin raised eyebrows when he was spotted kissing Sofia Pernas, his former Young and The Restless co-star. Then over the summer, the actor appeared to fuel romance rumors when he and Sofia posted similar photos on social media.

So, what does Chrishell think about her ex moving on? "I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," she shared with People, adding that it's ″painful" to see.