PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Jennifer Lopez to Receive People's Icon Award
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The Masked Singer's Gremlin Unmasks Himself

That was a first! The Masked Singer's latest unmasking did not exactly go as it usually goes, thanks to the Gremlin.

By Lauren Piester Oct 01, 2020 1:55 AMTags
TVCelebritiesEntertainmentThe Masked Singer
The Masked SingerFox

Well, that was a new one. 

This is how it usually goes on The Masked Singer: a group of masked contestants all perform for the audience and for the panelists. The audience and panel then vote for their favorite singer, and whoever gets the least votes dramatically takes off his or her mask to reveal their true identity. 

Tonight, however, the Gremlin decided he wasn't about that. After he performed, he decided he was just going to take his mask off and eliminate himself there on the spot, revealing that it was none other than Oscar nominee Mickey Rourke

Initially, he joked that he was just there because he was in the neighborhood. He also explained that he was a fan of the show and had watched either four episodes or so since the beginning (it wasn't clear). Other than that, he offered no real explanation for his decision to take the mask off other than the simple fact that it was hot. Honestly, after we spent all day getting as close to our air conditioner as possible, we gotta say we don't blame him. 

photos
Ranking The Masked Singer Reveals From Least to Most Shocking

Mickey Rourke's Gremlin was not the only new contestant we met tonight. 

Group B, who made their debut in this episode, also included Seahorse, Whatchamacallit, Serpent, Baby Alien and Crocodile. They all made it clear that the costume game has been upped this season, especially when you look at Serpent's moving tentacles and the mere existence of Baby Alien, who is one of the most confusing contestants the show has ever had. He's obviously not a real baby, right?! 

You can keep up with all the contestants and major clues below! 

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2
Exclusive

This Masked Singer Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

3

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

Michael Becker/FOX/BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

"Check the gremlin manual and you'll see I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees." 

Clues: Checkered history, has a fluffy side and adores all animals, loves to cook. 

 

FOX/Getty Images
Dragon: Busta Rhymes

"If you want a hot clue to finding my identity, just look into stocks and bonds." 

Clues: His lair is a bit humid, he loves a funky outrageous costume, he's on a quest to be the best, his fire is "dangerous," he switched gears and now he has a lot of gold, a bone, the Statue of Liberty

Revealed to be Busta Rhymes in episode one.

Fox
Sun

"If you're trying to figure out who I am, here's a hint: This sun knows how to shine like a torch even during the freezing winter."

Clues: Gold Member, extreme seasons, felt like the center of the universe but the spotlight was too much, Mickey Mouse ears, frozen, A Quiet Place, feels like the sun is a reflection of her 

Fox
Giraffe

"If you're looking for a hint to my identity, you should know I share something in common with a powerful giant."

Clues: He's had a roller coaster career, music is in his blood but he became the butt of jokes when he took a big risk and crashed and burned, $3, drummed up towering success, he's in the driver's seat and he's off to the races 

Fox
Popcorn

"Mirror, mirror on the wall, what makes me the biggest miracle of all?"

Clues: Snacks and the City, goldfish wearing hoops, tiger, built a career around love but she's a "hard-corn" hustler, works long nights "rushin'" from one job to the next, meatloaf, snake, apples, a little cheesy, she jet sets to exotic places with royalty

Fox
Snow Owls

"You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie." 

Clues: We haven't seen them together in a while but now it's time for a family reunion, he's a prankster who once covered their house in snow, a pearl, a rose, Hollywood, Magnolia and "Quarrel Canyon," 

Fox
Crocodile

"A special set of keys reversed my game forever. Tic-tac-whoa." 

Clues: Grew up in Hollywood, a fish in a pineapple, naturally into water, Italy 

Baby Alien

"If you're looking for a hint about this Baby Alien, all you have to do is look to the stars."

Clues: used to be on the Tony Awards stage, the Liberty Bell, roses, sleeps in a crib, "stuck in second gear" 

 

Fox
Seahorse

"Living in the ocean can be dangerous, so it's always good to find a quiet place to hide."

Clues: Felt trapped by her insecurities, too shy to release the fire burning inside, felt lost in the world, a warthog, always swimming up stream, gets to stop playing tug of war with herself and gets to explore the "dauntless diva" within. 

 

Whatchamacallit

"Some might say that my career had a magical start."

Clues: People think he's shy and he lets others absorb his spotlight, "dance with the stars," candybars, time to turn the tables on the world because he doesn't want to be "hair today," gone tomorrow. 

 

Fox
Serpent

"If you want to know how I instantly appeared, here's the prescription number to my identity." 

 Clues: Library, he wanted to "heal pain," the Caribbean, a book called "How to Get Yourself Out of Debt," a fire extinguisher, his dad helped him get on a path to success by lighting a fire inside him. 

Jellyfish

"I assure you that even though I may be cold-blooded, I have a warm and glowing flow with H20."

Squiggly Monster

"It's very fitting that I have so many appendages. After all, I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto."

Lips

"If you want a hint about me, I own who I am. I know my voice can go high, but my dishes go deep."

Mushroom

"If you want to know who's behind the mask, you'll need to figure out who's under my hats."

 

Fox
Broccoli

"I'm a broco-lean, mean, heart-pumping machine. After all, it's how I got my six-pack."

Related: Ken Jeong Thanks His Mother for "The Masked Singer"

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. 

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2
Exclusive

This Masked Singer Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

3

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

4

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

5
Exclusive

David Beador and Fiancée Lesley Cook Reveal Their Baby's Sex

Latest News

Who Won Love Island USA Season 2?

Hannah Brown Makes Us Feel Better About Our Quarantine Brows

The Masked Singer's Gremlin Unmasks Himself

Exclusive

David Beador and Fiancée Lesley Cook Reveal Their Baby's Sex

Kristin Cavallari Says She’s Legally Dropping Jay Cutler’s Last Name

Exclusive

AshLee Frazier Gives Birth to Baby No. 2: Find Out Her Name

Donald Glover Reveals Girlfriend Michelle Gave Birth to Third Baby