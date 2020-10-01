The ColourPop x Hocus Pocus Collab Is Totally Bewitching

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ready to cast a spell on your makeup collection? The ColourPop x Hocus Pocus collab launches today to help you make beauty magic!

Inspired by the iconic Sanderson Sisters, the collection features everything you need to create the perfect witchy look to go for a ride on your vacuum cleaner, or, you know, absorb the energy of innocent children. There's a 16-pan eyeshadow palette featuring the brand's awesome powder formula spread across mattes, metallics and shimmers, fan favorite Lux Lipsticks and lipliner duos, ultra long-wearing Creme Gel eyeliners, and more. There's even a trio of false lashes with amazing names: Boss Witch, Flirty Witch and Clever Witch.