Score up To 50% off at Ulta's Fall Haul Sale

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 30, 2020 11:23 PM
Autumn is here, and to celebrate Ulta is throwing a fall haul sales event. Now through Oct. 3, you can save up to 50% off on all kinds of beauty favorites.

Some highlights from the sale include 25% off all Bliss products, 40% off EcoTools makeup tools, 20% off L'Oréal Paris Age Perfect cosmetics, 30% off the L'Oréal Paris Elnett collection, 30% off select L'Oréal Paris brow and mascara products and 40% off the entire Real Techniques brand. Check out some of these finds below!

Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C + Tri-Peptide Collagen Protecting & Brightening Serum

One of these collagen-protecting and brightening serums is sold every two minutes. If you want to diminish the look of dark spots and firm your skin, this is the product for you. 

$27
$20
Ulta

Bliss Clear Genius Clarifying Toner + Serum

This reviewer-loved product combines the benefits of a toner and serum. Its ingredients include salicylic acid, witch hazel, niacinamide, zinc PCA and cica.

$18
$14
Ulta

EcoTools Makeup Brush Cleansing Shampoo

Get your make-up brushes squeaky clean by using this shampoo. Its formula is dermatologist-tested. 

$8
$5
Ulta

EcoTools Wake Up & Glow Kit

Apply your make-up in a more eco-friendly manner by using this interchangeable make-up brush set. It also takes up less space. 

$15
$9
Ulta

L'Oréal Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation

This foundation includes the benefits of a hydrating serum, plus has an SPF of 50. It's designed for mature skin.

$16
$13
Ulta

L'Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold UV Hair Spray

L'Oréal's cult-favorite Elnett hairspray is on sale, so be sure to stock up!

$15
$10
Ulta

L'Oréal Bambi Eye Mascara

Bat your lashes in this Bambi Eye mascara. It comes in three colors. 

$11
$8
Ulta

L'Oréal Micro Ink Brow Pen

This pen offers a hair-like effect to your brows. Plus, it stays in place for up to 48 hours. 

$11
$8
Ulta

Real Techniques Everyday Eye Essentials Kit

You'll have every brush you need to create the perfect eye look here.

$20
$12
Ulta

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge Two Pack

 Three of these Miracle Complexion Sponges are sold every five seconds globally, so you know they're beloved. Use them to apply your makeup flawlessly. 

$10
$6
Ulta

