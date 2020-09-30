Vanessa Bryant and Ciara Are Friend Goals as They Breastfeed Together

Besties who breastfeed together, stay together.

Mamas Ciara and Vanessa Bryant proved they are friend goals on Wednesday, Sept. 30, when the singer shared an image of the pair side-by-side on a plane while breastfeeding their babies.

Vanessa cradled her 15-month-old daughter Capri and Ciara held her 2-month-old son Win, each draped with a blanket. Ciara captioned the precious motherhood moment, "Got Milk?:)" and added the hashtag #MomLife.

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Vanessa posted another cozy photo of herself with Win, whom Ciara shares with husband Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. She captioned the photo of her kissing the top of his head, "Sweet Baby, Win."

Ciara is also mom to Future Zahir Wilburn, 6, and Sienna Princess Wilson, 3.

The widow of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, Vanessa has daughters Bianka Bella Bryant, 3, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, 13, and Natalia Diamante Bryant, 17.