Watch Christina Milian Take Fans Behind-the-Scenes of Her Life With Matt Pokora

Prepare to become friends with Christina Milian.

As an actress, entrepreneur and mother, the "AM to PM" singer has never been busier. But in the middle of quarantine, Christina wanted to find a creative way to connect with her fans. What came next was a new Kin series titled Really, Truly, Maybe.

In the series trailer released to E! News exclusively, Christina promises a behind-the-scenes look into her life. And yes, there will be plenty of special guests including boyfriend Matt Pokora.

"This time has been a blessing in disguise for us as a family," Christina exclusively shared with E! News. "We've been able to spend quality time together like never before. Being able to have uninterrupted time with Matt and the kids has been incredible."

Back in January, Christina welcomed a baby boy named Isaiah. It's her first child with Matt who is a French singer and songwriter. She also has a 10-year-old daughter named Violet from a previous relationship with The Dream.