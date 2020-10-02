What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for October 3-4

Happy Halloween!
OK, we admit, we're definitely getting ahead of ourselves, but there's just something about the start of October that makes us want to carve pumpkins and binge on candy. For now, we'll settle on binge-watching some spooky TV offerings, including Hulu's latest anthology series that will keep you up at night.
Plus, we're rewatching one of our favorite scary series ahead of its much-anticipated second season and getting in as many viewings of Hocus Pocus as we can thanks to Freeform's annual 31 Days of Halloween programming. Oh, and did we mention all eight Harry Potter films are now available on Peacock?
But don't worry, it's not all doom and gloom this weekend as we're also recommending Lily Collins' delightful new romcom on Netflix that will cause some serious wanderlust and an inspiring new docuseries that highlights and celebrates modern Latinx heroes.
And finally, is it a true weekend if Ryan Murphy isn't debuting another Netflix project for us all to become obsessed with?
If Carrie Bradshaw Is Still Your Style Icon: Prepare to fall in amour with Lily Collins' charming Emily in Paris, in which she plays—you guessed it—Emily, a Midwest woman who heads to—you guessed it—Paris for a dream job opportunity. Cultural clashes, hot Parisian men and croissants ensue. If that sounds like a Sex and the City prequel, it kind of could be as Darren Star created the new series and legendary costume designer Patricia Fields handled all of the looks you will most definitely be swooning over. Don't pull a Lauren Conrad, be the viewer who went to Paris. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Are in the Mood for a Creepy New Anthology Series: Why not give American Horror Story a breather and check out Monsterland, which is based on the novel North America Lake Monsters: Stories by Nathan Ballingrud? Featuring a stacked lineup—Kaitlyn Dever, Jonathan Tucker, Mike Colter, Kelly Marie Tran. Nicole Behari and Taylor Schilling—the eight-episode first season investigated the thin line between man and monster...and will totally have you sleeping with the lights on post-binge. (Where to Watch: Hulu)
If You Want to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month (also known as Latinx Heritage Month): Alex Rodríguez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Mario Lopez, Ellen Ochoa, Laurie Hernandez, Lele Pons and Ángela Aguilar are all highlighted in True Colors. The inspiring short-form series—created in partnership with Telemundo—will explore the reality and honor the beauty of Latinx culture by telling the story of trailblazers, thought leaders and more. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Are Missing the Energy of Broadway: OK, The Boys in the Band is worth watching for the star power alone: Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, Charlie Carver and Michael Benjamin Washington. But the film, produced by Ryan Murphy, is even more remarkable as it brings back together the cast of the 2018 recent stage adaptation of the groundbreaking Mart Crowley's 1968 play for a can't-miss cultural event. Seriously, Parsons and Quinto have arguably never been better and should maybe start prepping speeches for the 2021 Emmys. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Still Fascinated By the Chris Watts Case: Ugh, why can't we resist a true crime documentary?! Well, when it has to do with the endlessly fascinating and disturbing triple-murder that gripped headlines in 2018, it's kind of impossible not to watch. Told entirely through archival footage that includes social media posts, law enforcement recordings, text messages and never-before-seen home videos, American Murder: The Family Next Door will provide a deep-dive into the Watts' marriage and life before Chris received five life-in-prison sentences for murdering his then-pregnant wife Shanann Watts, and their two young daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You've Already Watched Hocus Pocus Multiple Times: Rejoice, the 31 Days of Halloween are officially underway. The month-long countdown to the spookiest day of the year gives you a chance to watch Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy in all their campy glory fourteen times, so feel free to run amok amok amok of your usual TV schedule. Plus, you have twelve chances to keep Casper on your screen and call one of the Ghostbusters films nineteen times. NBD. Check out the full schedule here. (Where to Watch: Freeform)
If You're Counting Down the Days Until You Visit Bly Manor: To help pass the time until its highly anticipated second season on Oct. 9, why not revisit The Haunting of Hill House, one of the most surprising TV shows in recent memory, and try to spot all of the hidden ghosts in the background? Happy hunting! Plus, you'll get a chance to see stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Kate Siegel in their original roles before they take on completely new characters in Bly Manor. (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You're Looking to Manage a Little Mischief: Accio, comfy pants 'cause all eight Harry Potter films are now on Peacock. The perfect marathon for the first weekend in October, pay a visit to Hogwarts—no owl-delivered letter required—and get lost in the magical world along with Harry, Ron and Hermione. (Where to Watch: Peacock)
If You Are Ready to Become a Citizen of Buteaupia: Get ready to have the best stomachache ever thanks to Michelle Buteau's debut standup comedy special. In Welcome to Buteaupia, the First Wives Club star (and the scene-stealing host of Netflix's reality competition series The Circle) gets real about parenthood, cultural differences and more, while also somehow comparing herself to both Beyoncé and DMX. Find you a comedian who can do both! (Where to Watch: Netflix)
If You Wish Someone Would Buy You a Bouquet of Newly Sharpened Pencils: Sigh, is there any place more dreamy than Nora Ephron's version of New York? Take a virtual trip this weekend as two of the late director and writers' best rom-coms When Harry Met Sally and You've Got Mail—which both take place partly during autumn in the Big Apple—are waiting for you to cozy up to them. Just remember, that caviar is a garnish, but feel free to partake in the pecan pie. (Where to Watch: HBO Max)