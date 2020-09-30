Barbie Ferreira Shares Fear That Hollywood Views Plus-Sized People as "Trendy"

Barbie Ferreira is worried that the entertainment industry is going to move backward after recent strides in the body positive movement.

The model and actress has played Kat in Euphoria and Bailey in Unpregnant, which has made her a face of the plus-size community and a champion for improving representation on screen.

Other stars including Aidy Bryant (Shrill), Danielle Brooks (Orange is the New Black), Danielle Macdonald (Dumplin') and Shannon Purser (Riverdale) have also spoken about Hollywood's beauty standards after starring in recent shows and films.

But Barbie is afraid the momentum won't last, telling Cosmopolitan she's worried "that it's not going to be ‘trendy' anymore," she said in an interview published on Wednesday, Sept. 30. "That brands are still going to find people who are the thinnest version possible of something."

Barbie has previously shared how she feels being asked about her body in every interview and conversation. "Because I'm bigger, I get asked about body positivity in everything I do, which is redundant," she told Vogue in July. "It's not helping to normalise things. Stepping into a career that has historically had rigid standards of beauty, people definitely projected me as this body-positive activist and I owned that in the beginning."