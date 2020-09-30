Watch Love Island’s Justine and Caleb Express Their Love in a Sneak Peek at the Finale

The time to pop some bubbly and root for your favorite Islanders has arrived!

After weeks spent inside Las Vegas' Cromwell Hotel, four lucky pairings have made it to the season two finale of Love Island. Laurel and Carrington, Moira and Calvin, Cely and Johnny and Justine and Caleb will all compete to be America's favorite couple on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the finale, Justine and Caleb deliver their declarations and remind us why they're so fit for the long game. Dressed in their finest black-tie looks, the pair turn to each other and express why they'd love to continue going steady after the show.

First up, Justine's declarations. "Caleb, reflecting on my Love Island experience and looking at where we're at now, one of the biggest takeaways that I'm so blessed to be leaving with is the way that you helped me redefine love. You walked in and challenged me in more ways than one. You grounded me at times that I felt I was losing myself," she says.