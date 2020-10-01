VOTE NOW

20 Products That Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, take a look at the companies and products giving back to research and other organizations.

By Mike Vulpo, Megan Larratt Oct 01, 2020 9:00 PMTags
Breast Cancer AwarenessShoppingBreast CancerShopDaily Deals
E-Comm, Breast Cancer Awareness 2020E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Giving back is officially in style!

Breast Cancer Awareness Month is officially here and companies are stepping up to make a difference for organizations fighting for a cure.

We did some research and found some of your favorite brands like Splendid, Ralph Lauren, Kendra Scott and more are giving a portion of their sales from specific products to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or other important causes. 

Whether you're looking for a cozy fall scarf, face mask, new bra, tasty beverage or maybe even a Christmas present, we have some products for you.

Start shopping guilt-free in our roundup below. And remember: Your purchase may just get us one step closer to finding a cure to breast cancer. 

read
Queer Eye's Tan France Shares His 8 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

Elaina Gold Friendship Bracelet

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 20% of proceeds from this friendship bracelet will support Breast Cancer Research Foundation through the funding of Kendra Scott's third research grant, The Kendra Scott Award in Honor of Holley Rothell Kitchen.

$48
Kendra Scott

Splendid Breast Cancer Capsule

This year's Splendid Breast Cancer capsule, titled "Love is Splendid" includes women's, sleep and sock pieces. For each item sold, Splendid will donate one to National Breast Cancer Foundation. In addition to the product donation, Splendid will be making a financial donation to support Hope Kits, a program NBCF puts on.

$128
Sweatshirt
$128
Jogger

Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Box

The Breast Cancer Awareness box is here to help send love and support to anyone whose life has been impacted by breast cancer, and to help generate a sense of community. For every box sold, Sips by is donating $1 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

$15
Sips by

Power Gemstone Bracelet for Compassion

Rhodochrosite has a supportive energy that fosters self-confidence and self-love while creating a strong sense of inner peace and joy. For the entire month of October, Gorjana will be donating 50% of proceeds from the Rhodochrosite Power Gem Bracelet to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$38
Gorjana

Jessica Durrant Scarf

Talbots will donate 10% of the net proceeds from each scarf sold from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31 in support of Susan G. Komen and The Komen Breast Care Helpline. 

$78
Talbots

Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink Cotton Face Masks

Vera Bradley is releasing a limited-edition two-pack of their Cotton Face Masks in exclusive Foundation prints—Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink. From now through the end of the year, 100% of mask proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

$25
Vera Bradley

Never Say Never Curvy Racie Racerback Bralette

Cosabella will donate 5% of the retail sales price of each specially marked Never Say Never product sold to Susan G. Komen. 

$66
Cosabella

bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Bubly sparkling water will be releasing a special limited-edition Susan G. Komen branded grapefruit bubly and donating $100,000 to the foundation to help fund breast cancer research, education, screenings and treatment.

$3
Walmart

Makeup Brush

Sigma Beauty's iconic brush is now available in a limited-edition, holographic light pink color in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sigma Beauty is donating 20% of the proceeds to The Pink Fund.

$25
Sigma Beauty

Sunkissed EcoSoft Lounge Set

Vitamin A will be donating $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, for every one of their Sunkissed EcoSoft lounge sets purchased through Oct. 31. 

$110
Kennedy Jogger
$115
Emery Fleece Hoodie
$95
Cora Fleece Top

BraBar 3-Pack Hi Leg Thong Pack

Brabar will be donating 50% of net proceeds from the sale of their pink collection items to Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$30
BraBar

Pink Venus Cares Sports Bra

Venus has partnered with The DONNA Foundation for the fifth year running. During the month of October, all proceeds from the sale of the pink Venus Cares Sports Bra will be donated to The DONNA Foundation (up to $15,000). 

$29
Venus

Project Pink OOcloog

OOFOS is introducing the Project Pink OOcloog, a new look for the fan-favorite shoe—with 100% of the profits from sales of the shoe going to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund for Cancer Research. Year round, all purchases made on OOFOS.com donate 2% to Dana Farber for cancer research.

$80
OOFOS

Pink “Live Love” Graphic Tee

The latest Pink Pony Collection supports the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation. 100% of the purchase price for the new pink "Live Love" graphic tee, and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of every other item in the collection will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation and to an international network of cancer charities.

$68
Ralph Lauren

Sparkling Pink Analog Watch

Guess has partnered with the Get in Touch Foundation to create a limited edition watch. Marcolin will be making a flat donation to the Get in Touch Foundation and Sequel will be donating 20% of the sale proceeds to The Get In Touch Foundation.

 

$95
Guess

Keep A Breast Millenia X2 Sunglasses

San Diego lifestyle brand Blenders Eyewear is donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of its new limited-edition sunglasses to the non-profit Keep A Breast Foundation.

$58
Blenders Eyewear

Rose & Vanilla Natural Deodorant

Each & Every is donating 100% of proceeds from its Rose & Vanilla Natural Deodorant (up to $5,000) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

$10
Each & Every

Pink Hope Pillowcase Set

100% of the profits from this pillowcase set goes directly to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners in the United States.

$40
Ettitude

Pink Tallulah Earring

The Breast Cancer Awareness capsule collection from Cult Gaia consists of five styles including the Tallulah earrings. Items will be benefiting Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the remainder of the year.

$118
Cult Gaia

Pink Pilot G2 Pens

10% of the gross proceeds from each pink ribbon product sold until Dec. 31, 2021 (or up to $130,000) will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

$8
Walmart

