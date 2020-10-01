20 Products That Help Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Giving back is officially in style!
Breast Cancer Awareness Month is officially here and companies are stepping up to make a difference for organizations fighting for a cure.
We did some research and found some of your favorite brands like Splendid, Ralph Lauren, Kendra Scott and more are giving a portion of their sales from specific products to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation or other important causes.
Whether you're looking for a cozy fall scarf, face mask, new bra, tasty beverage or maybe even a Christmas present, we have some products for you.
Start shopping guilt-free in our roundup below. And remember: Your purchase may just get us one step closer to finding a cure to breast cancer.
Elaina Gold Friendship Bracelet
From Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 20% of proceeds from this friendship bracelet will support Breast Cancer Research Foundation through the funding of Kendra Scott's third research grant, The Kendra Scott Award in Honor of Holley Rothell Kitchen.
Splendid Breast Cancer Capsule
This year's Splendid Breast Cancer capsule, titled "Love is Splendid" includes women's, sleep and sock pieces. For each item sold, Splendid will donate one to National Breast Cancer Foundation. In addition to the product donation, Splendid will be making a financial donation to support Hope Kits, a program NBCF puts on.
Breast Cancer Awareness Tea Box
The Breast Cancer Awareness box is here to help send love and support to anyone whose life has been impacted by breast cancer, and to help generate a sense of community. For every box sold, Sips by is donating $1 to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Power Gemstone Bracelet for Compassion
Rhodochrosite has a supportive energy that fosters self-confidence and self-love while creating a strong sense of inner peace and joy. For the entire month of October, Gorjana will be donating 50% of proceeds from the Rhodochrosite Power Gem Bracelet to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Jessica Durrant Scarf
Talbots will donate 10% of the net proceeds from each scarf sold from Sept. 21 to Oct. 31 in support of Susan G. Komen and The Komen Breast Care Helpline.
Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink Cotton Face Masks
Vera Bradley is releasing a limited-edition two-pack of their Cotton Face Masks in exclusive Foundation prints—Felicity Paisley and Felicity Paisley Pink. From now through the end of the year, 100% of mask proceeds will be donated to the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.
Never Say Never Curvy Racie Racerback Bralette
Cosabella will donate 5% of the retail sales price of each specially marked Never Say Never product sold to Susan G. Komen.
bubly Grapefruit Sparkling Water
Bubly sparkling water will be releasing a special limited-edition Susan G. Komen branded grapefruit bubly and donating $100,000 to the foundation to help fund breast cancer research, education, screenings and treatment.
Makeup Brush
Sigma Beauty's iconic brush is now available in a limited-edition, holographic light pink color in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Sigma Beauty is donating 20% of the proceeds to The Pink Fund.
Sunkissed EcoSoft Lounge Set
Vitamin A will be donating $10 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, for every one of their Sunkissed EcoSoft lounge sets purchased through Oct. 31.
Pink Venus Cares Sports Bra
Venus has partnered with The DONNA Foundation for the fifth year running. During the month of October, all proceeds from the sale of the pink Venus Cares Sports Bra will be donated to The DONNA Foundation (up to $15,000).
Project Pink OOcloog
OOFOS is introducing the Project Pink OOcloog, a new look for the fan-favorite shoe—with 100% of the profits from sales of the shoe going to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute and The Jimmy Fund for Cancer Research. Year round, all purchases made on OOFOS.com donate 2% to Dana Farber for cancer research.
Pink “Live Love” Graphic Tee
The latest Pink Pony Collection supports the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation. 100% of the purchase price for the new pink "Live Love" graphic tee, and 25% of the purchase price from the sale of every other item in the collection will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund of The Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation and to an international network of cancer charities.
Sparkling Pink Analog Watch
Guess has partnered with the Get in Touch Foundation to create a limited edition watch. Marcolin will be making a flat donation to the Get in Touch Foundation and Sequel will be donating 20% of the sale proceeds to The Get In Touch Foundation.
Keep A Breast Millenia X2 Sunglasses
San Diego lifestyle brand Blenders Eyewear is donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of its new limited-edition sunglasses to the non-profit Keep A Breast Foundation.
Rose & Vanilla Natural Deodorant
Each & Every is donating 100% of proceeds from its Rose & Vanilla Natural Deodorant (up to $5,000) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Pink Hope Pillowcase Set
100% of the profits from this pillowcase set goes directly to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners in the United States.
Pink Tallulah Earring
The Breast Cancer Awareness capsule collection from Cult Gaia consists of five styles including the Tallulah earrings. Items will be benefiting Breast Cancer Research Foundation for the remainder of the year.
Pink Pilot G2 Pens
10% of the gross proceeds from each pink ribbon product sold until Dec. 31, 2021 (or up to $130,000) will be donated to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
