PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS

Jennifer Lopez to Receive People's Icon Award
Jennifer LopezDemi LovatoRyan DorseyE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Bebe Rexha Debuts Hot Pink Hair After At-Home Transformation

Blonde where? Bebe Rexha gave herself a bright new hair color. Keep scrolling to check out the new Bebe.

By Mona Thomas Sep 30, 2020 6:59 PMTags
Alicia KeysHairCelebritiesThe Late Late ShowBebe Rexha
Related: Bebe Rexha Addresses Her Viral Bikini Pic

New color, who this? 

Bebe Rexha gave herself a new look from home on Sept. 30 and let her fans in on the process. In an Instagram video featuring Doja Cat's "Like That," the "Say My Name" singer dyed her notoriously blonde hair in her bathroom sink and transformed her 'do into hot pink tresses. 

"New me watcha think?" she captioned the video with the very fitting fire emoji. 

Do pinks have more than blondes? Bebe will surely let her know, but it looked like she's already owning the super bright color as she struck a few poses with the dye still dripping onto and staining her white halter top. 

Fans suggested that the new do may be marking a new era for the 31-year-old singer. 

It's been a year since Bebe dropped her last single "You Can't Stop The Girl" from the soundtrack of Disney's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, however she was spotted in Los Angeles on Sept. 24 shooting a new music video with Doja. 

photos
Celebrity At-Home Hair Transformations

The new single is reportedly titled "Baby I'm Jealous" and may have a ‘70s vibe considering the costumes that were photographed, which makes sense for the "Say So" rapper.

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2
Exclusive

This Masked Singer Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

3

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

Outside of working on her own new music, Bebe also joined fellow New Yorker Alicia Keys during a special drive-in concert performance of her song "Gramercy Park" on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which premiered on Sept. 23.

Though the "Meant To Be" pop star is not on the official ALICIA album version, she dominated the second verse of the power ballad, even to a crown of honking cars. 

Hopefully the new hair color will appear in her next performance. 

 

Instagram
Cardi B

"Ya like my hair," the rapper asked her fans while sporting a new hair color from Joico thanks to celebrity hairstylist Tokyo Stylez

Instagram/Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber

"Pink is punk," the supermodel shared on Instagram after celebrity hairstylist Guido Palau helped "direct my dreams of going pink." 

Instagram
Lady Gaga

"Hello Merpeople. Rocking color by @fredericaspiras named after his mother who just passed...Suzie's Ocean Blonde. I love you Freddie," the music superstar shared on Instagram. "This was extra special glamour with love." Hairstylist Frederic Aspiras used Joico products to complete the look. 

Instagram
Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star made his 4.5 million Instagram followers do a double-take after he debuted his buzzcut.

Instagram
Ariel Winter

The actress debuts platinum blonde hair after rocking red hair for a few months. "Winter Is Coming," she captions her Instagram.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson

"Matching mohawks," Cyrus wrote alongside the pic. 

 

Instagram
Dwyane Wade

The NBA star shows off his fiery red hair on social media over the weekend. "When they think they know—switch it up," he captioned his Instagram post that revealed his major transformation.

Instagram
Miley Cyrus

The superstar singer debuted her pixie mullet on Instagram Story. To achieve her new look, Miley's go-to hairstylist Sally Hershberger talked Tish Cyrus through the process via FaceTime.

Taylor Swift / Instagram
Taylor Swift

The Lover singer recently showed off a fun, flirty and whimsical ensemble and beauty look that will make you dream of summer. She appeared to dye her hair with a few of her stands looking blue and pink.

Instagram
Jamie-Lynn Sigler

The actress debuts a major hair change, one that she did herself! "That's 2 years of physical, emotional, and spiritual growth that I cut off right there on my bday," she shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of her holding up her locks.

Chris Pratt/Instagram
Chris Pratt

With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing. 

Instagram
Chris Lane

The country singer participated in Schick Hydro's #ShaveFromHome challenge to help raise money for out-of-work barbers during COVID-19. With the help from his Schick Hydro5 Sense Hydrate and Schick Hydro Groomer, Chris showed off his transformation on Instagram

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar

The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video. 

Instagram
Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.

Twitter
Pauly D

The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."

Instagram
Chris Noth

"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.

Instagram
Carson Daly

The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.

Instagram
Armie Hammer

Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.

Instagram
Lauren Burnham & Arie Luyendyk

"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram

Instagram
Hilary Duff

The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.  

Instagram
Casey Cott

The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.

Instagram
Rosalia

The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.

Twitter
Ariana Grande

"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.

Twitter
Blake Shelton

Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.

Instagram
Jennifer Love Hewitt

"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"

Instagram
Brooklyn Beckham

In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.

Instagram
Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.

Instagram
Maluma

A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2
Exclusive

This Masked Singer Twist Might "Change the Show Forever"

3

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

4

Nicki Clyne Shares Update on Wife Allison Mack Ahead of NXIVM Sentence

5

Ryan Dorsey Slams Report About Relationship With Naya Rivera's Sister

Latest News

Lance Bass Recalls Justin Timberlake's Funny Food Prank on Joey Fatone

Kylie Jenner's First Day of School Look for Stormi Webster Turns Heads

Score 70% Off at Frankies Bikinis' Jaw-Dropping 48-Hour Warehouse Sale

Bebe Rexha Debuts Hot Pink Hair After At-Home Transformation

Chrishell Stause Is Freezing Her Eggs After Justin Hartley Breakup

Caitlyn Jenner Sounds Off on Possibility of a KUWTK Wedding

Lands' End Is Now at Kohl's!