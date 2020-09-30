Lands' End Is Now at Kohl's!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Just in time for autumn, Kohl's is now carrying Lands' End both in stores and online. They have more than 1,500 items in the men's, women's, kids', home, accessories and pets categories available.
Shop some of our favorite fall essentials from Lands' End at Kohl's below! Several items are currently even on sale, so shop them fast before they sell out.
Lands' End Faux-Fur Hood Winter Long Down Coat
How cute is this down coat? It has a faux-fur hood and comes in seven different colors. It's also water resistant.
Lands' End Dog Knit Plaid Jacket
This plaid jacket for dogs is nothing short of adorable with its faux fur collar. It comes in different sizes to fit your pooch perfectly.
Lands' End Winter Boot Socks
These beautiful winter boot socks come in gray and burgundy. They contain wool for warmth.
Plus Size Lands' End Super Soft Twist-Hem Top
We love the twist-hem detail on this plus-size top available in two colors. It's made of a soft French terry.
Lands' End Active Compression Leggings
Work out in these compression tights that offer UPF 50 sun protection. They're moisture wicking and have an antimicrobial construction.
Lands' End Cashtouch Throw Pillow
Your home needs this nostalgic plaid throw pillow for fall. It comes in four different plaid patterns.
Lands' End Cable Knit Pom Christmas Stocking
This stocking will look so beautiful hanging from your mantel. It comes in red too.
Lands' End Sherpa Fleece Throw
Cozy up under this sherpa fleece throw that's available in six colors to match your home.
Lands' End Ultralight Touchscreen-Compatible Winter Gloves
If you haven't invested in touchscreen-compatible gloves yet, what are you waiting for? These come in three colors and are water-resistant.
Lands' End Lightweight Knit Winter Beanie Hat
How cute is the pom pom on this beanie? Shop it in mauve or ivory.
Lands' End Oxford Dog Bandana
Your pup is going to be stylin' in this bandana that's available in seven different prints. It's also available in three sizes.
