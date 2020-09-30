Chris Harrison Reacts to Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph's "Heartbreaking" Drama

Chris Harrison prefers dramatic rose ceremonies over dramatic breakups.

In recent weeks, Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph have made front-page headlines for all the wrong reasons. Most recently, Cassie obtained a temporary restraining order from her ex nearly four months after announcing their breakup.

If you ask Chris, who has had a front-row seat to their love story, all of the headlines are simply "heartbreaking."

"It's hard for me," he exclusively told E! News while preparing to kick off a new season of The Bachelorette with Clare Crawley. "These are people. These are real people. They are really going through something traumatic. It's surprising. It's upsetting. It's difficult to hear. It's tough to read as a friend and a companion to both of these people and I know them both intimately. It was very difficult to hear and I feel terrible about it and I wish them both well."

Chris was the host of The Bachelor season 23 when Colton first met Cassie. He also witnessed the former NFL player's search for love on The Bachelorette with Becca Kufrin and Bachelor in Paradise with Tia Booth.