Hilary Duff Recalls Frustrations Over Being Typecast as Lizzie McGuire

It's been 16 years since Lizzie McGuire ended. And while the show may seem so yesterday to some, true fans know it never gets old.

Now, Hilary Duff is opening up about playing the iconic character—and how she has nothing but love for Lizzie—in a new interview with Cosmopolitan U.K.

"I'm at such a different place in my life now, being a mother and a wife–it doesn't weigh on me anymore," she told the magazine for its November issue. "I don't feel like people only see me that way, but [even] when they do, I feel appreciative of it because she was very impactful on so many people's lives."

However, there was a time when the Disney Channel alum just wanted to move on from the role. "I definitely went through big frustrations of being like, ‘Why can I not get a shot at being someone else?'" she recalled. "Not that I want to dog every casting director out there, but there's a very small handful of people who are character actors and can be hired for roles that are truly different from one another.

"From age 21 to 25, before I became a mom, there was a lot of frustration," the 33-year-old actress added. "I would get to producer callback and they'd be like, 'She's so great and she gave us the best reading and blah, blah blah, but she's Hilary Duff…'"