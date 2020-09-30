Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

The Kissing Booth's Joel Courtney Marries Mia Scholink

The Kissing Booth actor Joel Courtney has tied the knot with girlfriend Mia Scholink. Scroll on for more wedding details.

By Jess Cohen Sep 30, 2020 2:35 PMTags
Weddings
Joel Courtney and Mia Scholink have sealed their forever with a kiss.

The Kissing Booth star wed his longtime love in Phoenix on Sunday, Sept. 27. For the ceremony, Mia wore a gorgeous lace dress by Demetrios Bridal while Joel donned a suit by Emporio Armani. "I am just so thrilled to be married,″ the 24-year-old actor told People. ″It's one of those things where as much planning and as much anticipation goes into the day, I'm so excited to be married to my best friend."

Back in August, the Netflix star teased fans about the couple's upcoming nuptials. "Gonna support and lift you up the rest of my life," he wrote alongside a photo with his leading lady. He also added #fiance #wifey #soontobemarried.

While the duo have dated on and off since 2017, Joel and Mia have actually known each other for much longer. "My parents knew Mia's parents before either one of us were born," he told People. "My dad did some web development work for her dad's business, and they met through church and by the time Mia and I were born, we hung out for three or four years running around in diapers and play dates—not just us, but our siblings."

2020 Celebrity Weddings

"There are multiple photos where all five of the Scholink kids and all four of the Courtney kids are sitting around a table eating sandwiches and we're all under the age of 14," he added. "It was so cool."

Joel and Mia, who got back together for good in 2019 after taking some time apart, got engaged in February 2020. Sharing the news with fans on social media, Joel wrote, "I like it, so I just had to go and put a ring on it."

Mia also posted about the news on her Instagram page. "ENGAGED to my best friend!!!" she wrote in February. "Can't wait to marry you."

