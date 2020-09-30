Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Watch Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Share a Kiss in "Drunk Face" Music Video

Megan Fox has made her second appearance in a Machine Gun Kelly music video—and this time, the off-screen couple share an on-screen kiss.

Machine Gun Kelly is having a really good time. 

That's definitely how it looks, according to his newly released music video for "Drunk Face," one of the tracks off of his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall. In fact, the footage for the visual was recorded by his friend and collaborator Mod Sun on the day the album was released—and what a day it was. 

In the video, fans see Kelly driving a car without looking, playing guitar on a plane, having fun with a sparkling dessert, kissing his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and sitting as she paints his nails pink. Needless to say, the playful footage is befitting of the song's lyrics: "I'm still young, wasting my youth / I'll grow up next summer."

As for Fox, this marks her second appearance in one of his music videos after co-starring in the one for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped in May, the same month rumors about an off-screen romance between them emerged while her ex Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox had separated

In July, Fox and Kelly gave their first joint interview, during which the actress recalled their instant connection.  

"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said during an interview on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."

In August, Fox made a very public declaration of love when she captioned a photo of them together, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."

Watch more of their sparks fly in Kelly's latest music video above!

