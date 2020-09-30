Chrissy TeigenDemi LovatoRooney MaraE! People's Choice AwardsVideosPhotos

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Her Favorite Memories With "Bigger Than Life" Regis Philbin

In an interview with Andy Cohen, Kathie Lee Gifford reminisced on the legacy of Regis Philbin. Keep scrolling to watch her share her favorite moments.

By Mona Thomas Sep 30, 2020 12:51 PMTags
Regis PhilbinCelebritiesAndy CohenKathie Lee Gifford
Related: Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

Regis Philbin's legacy lives on. 

During a recent appearance on What What Happens Live, which aired on Sept. 29, Kathie Lee Gifford spoke with Andy Cohen about her late friend. As fans may recall, she and "The Reg" co-hosted the daytime talk show Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee for 15 years before Kathie left the show in 2001. 

"Every day was fun with Regis. He was bigger than life. No one talks about themselves by their own name," she said to Andy. "He would enter any room—whether it was a huge auditorium or just him and me going to lunch—he would enter going ‘Regis is here!'"  

It was announced on Friday, July 24 that the iconic television host passed away at the age of 88 due to natural causes. 

Kathie continued, "It was always a party with Reg. He lived to make everybody happy. I think that's why ultimately he was ready to go from his world. He couldn't go anywhere and be Regis. He couldn't make people happy anymore."

photos
Regis Philbin's Legendary TV Career in Pictures

The 67-year-old actress also remembered talking to Regis' wife of 50 years Joy Philbin after his death. "She says, ‘Kathie that day we came to have lunch with you two weeks ago…that was the last time I heard him laugh,'" Kathie shared. "That was a sweet gift from god that I would make my friend laugh."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

3

Ryan Dorsey Slams Report About Relationship With Naya Rivera's Sister

She added that her dear friend "lived the most extraordinary life and made so many millions of people happy and made so many millions of dollars in the process."

Trending Stories

1

Kelly Clarkson Sued By Management Company of Brandon Blackstock's Dad

2

Saint West Is All of Us in 2020 in Kim Kardashian's Latest Family Pics

3

Ryan Dorsey Slams Report About Relationship With Naya Rivera's Sister

4

Deborra-Lee Furness Addresses Rumors About Hugh Jackman's Sexuality

5

Nicki Clyne Shares Update on Wife Allison Mack Ahead of NXIVM Sentence

Latest News

See What's On JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' Wedding Registry

Exclusive

Watch MAFS' Bennett and Amelia Finally Say “I Love You”

Jimmy Fallon, John Cena Reunite on The Tonight Show & Sing Duet

Kathie Lee Gifford Reflects on Her Favorite Moments With Regis Philbin

Eniko Hart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

Armie Hammer Speaks Out About "Growing Pains" Amid Divorce

Dyson Gift Sets Are Here to Make Your Holidays Extra Glam