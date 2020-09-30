Dyson Gift Sets Are Here to Make Your Holidays Extra Glam

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Believe it or not, holiday gifting season is on the horizon. And if you have a beauty enthusiast that's hard to buy for, Dyson just released three new gifting sets to help you check some names off your list!
Each of Dyson's famed hair tools has its own spotlight, with the award-winning Airwrap and the fan favorite Supersonic Hair Dryer offered in a new copper colorway with special accessories to help you get your best hair ever. But the new Corrale straightener also gets the gifting set treatment in its signature chrome and fuchsia style, paired with some must-have accessories to help make your mane super straight.
Dyson's new gift sets are available now, but only for a limited time. Shop them below!
Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener Limited Edition Gift Set
The most awarded hair straightener of 2020, the Corrale takes center stage in this set, featuring a paddle brush, detangling comb, charging dock and heat-resistant pouch. Made for every hair type and a variety of textures, the Corrale has flexing copper plates that shape to gather your hair, resulting in 50% less breakage, less frizz and fewer flyaways. If you bought everything in this set separately, it'd set you back $565.
Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Limited Edition Copper Gift Set
The Airwrap can pretty much do it all, with Coanda air styling propelled by the Dyson digital motor to curl, wave, smooth, and dry your hair without extreme heat. This gift set features the Airwrap in a limited edition copper presentation case, along with a storage bag, a variety of barrel sizes, smoothing and volumizing brushes, and a pre-styling dryer. You'd be shelling out $609 to get all these treats individually.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Limited Edition Copper Gift Set
If the vacuums didn't start your Dyson obsession, chances are it was the Supersonic Hair Dryer, and with good reason: it does what it says it does, drying your hair super fast to a glossy finish without extreme heat. Grab this gift set worth $464, and you'll get the Supersonic Hair Dryer with a storage bag, styling concentrator, smoothing nozzle, diffuser, non-slip mat and storage hanger.
