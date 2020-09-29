NFL Star Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews Expecting Their First Baby

There's a baby—and possibly a future all-star athlete—on the way for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews!

Just a few weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback proposed to his high school sweetheart, the couple announced they are also expecting their first child together.

"Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding," Brittany captioned a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

In the snapshot, Patrick, 25, and Brittany, also 25, pose with the baby's sonogram. The NFL star shared the same image with a heart emoji.

On Sept. 1, Patrick popped the question shortly after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV ring ceremony. He led Brittany to a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium, which was decked out in floral arrangements and a lit sign that read "WILL YOU MARRY ME."

After accepting a massive (and we mean massive) diamond ring, the personal trainer thanked her future hubby and said the proposal left her speechless.