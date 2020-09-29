The Trailer for HEA Strikes Back Proves the Couples Are Ready to Spill All the Tea

The stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After aren't holding back.
In the new spinoff HEA Strikes Back, the couples and their families sound off about the most recent season of HEA as they watch the episodes back (and check out social media). There's some honesty to be found here as well as a few laughs and some major cringing, and you can get a sneak peek in the new trailer, exclusive to E! News.
In the clip, Angela responds to a few tweets and confirms the list of essentials she carries in her bra while Libby teases Andrei about how much money he gets from her dad.
Elsewhere, Colt and his infamous mother Debbie are naturally watching together and Debbie's got some thoughts.
"If I had a choice between Larissa and Jess, I'd go with Larissa," she says of her son's two exes.
Far away from wherever they are, Jess is shaking her head.
"I can't believe I date this guy."
HEA Strikes Back follows in the footsteps of B90 Strikes Back, which followed the stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as they came face to face with some of their best and worst onscreen moments.
According to TLC, HEA Strikes Back "will give the couples a chance to watch and re-experience their roller coaster journeys in love and marriage, respond to the commentary from Pillow Talk and get an earful from fans on social media. The duos that fans have come to know and love will give viewers a fresh look inside their home lives, share behind-the-scenes details missed by cameras and address some of the most outrageous, cringe-worthy moments of the season with self-shot footage taped all from the comfort of their own homes."
Prepare for updates on the couples and some real awkward moments when HEA Strikes Back premieres Monday, Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. on TLC.