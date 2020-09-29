This Fall's '70s Reboot Trend

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The '70s are a decade we always love taking fashion inspiration from, and this fall we've found some great pieces influenced by the free spirited era. From Free People to Hobo, there are plenty of brands embracing the '70s this autumn.

Below, our favorite boho, '70s-inspired pieces at a variety of price points that are totally on trend, like bell-bottom jeans, hoop earrings and more.