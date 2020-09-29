The Bachelorette Reveals the Official Cast of Men for Clare Crawley

The new cast of The Bachelorette is officially here.

After months of speculation, Chris Harrison has now officially given us the list of men vying for Clare Crawley's heart when The Bachelorette premieres on Oct. 13. Of course, Chris couldn't give anything away about what happens after Clare is no longer the Bachelorette, but he did offer us quite a few attractive men to argue about for the next few weeks. Prepare those fantasy leagues (and prepare to prepare them again when Tayshia Adams arrives)!

Thirty-one men remain on the list, down from the 42 who had been announced at some point during the past few months. Ages range from 26 to 40, and while Chris did point out during his live announcement that they were aware of the questionably young ages of some of the contestants compared to 39-year-old Clare, we shouldn't count them out just yet.